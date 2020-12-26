'JD(U) Will Be Wiped Out': Tej Pratap Yadav Attacks Nitish Govt As 6 MLAs Join BJP 

A day after six JD(U) MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party. Yadav asserted that the JD(U) will be 'wiped out' from Bihar soon. Earlier on Friday, the opposition had also mocked the Janta Dal-United after Nitish Kumar's mild reaction to the MLAs quitting his party.

'Soon they will be wiped out from Bihar'

Interacting with reporters, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence that the ruling JD(U) will be wiped out from Bihar after their MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. In addition, he also hit out at CM Nitish Kumar and termed his reaction as a 'wrong decision'.

"The JD(U) is completely finished. Nitish Kumar took a very wrong decision. They destroyed themselves." said Tej Pratap Yadav.

Soon they (JD(U)) will be wiped out from Bihar too. The party has started to break into pieces: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on six Janata Dal (United) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/thHwW5BsKh — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

RJD mocks Nitish Kumar

Earlier on Friday, the RJD took a dig at Nitish Kumar's response after the MLAs parted ways with the JD(U). Kumar had stated that he will discuss the matter in the national council in Patna on December 26-27. Remarking that JDU had won 7 seats in the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, he said that the 6 MLAs have parted ways from his party. In its reaction, the RJD hit out at Kumar and described him as "country's most cowardly, weak, helpless, jobless. selfish, power-hungry and U-turn politician". In addition, they also stated that it was unreasonable for Kumar to speak up against the saffron party. The RJD further attacked and said that Kumar will continue to remain silent due to fear of action in the Srijan scam.

