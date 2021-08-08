'JDU Will Contest UP And Manipur Elections Alone If No Alliance Formed With BJP': KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi, Janata Dal (United) national general secretary made a statement on August 8 about the party’s priorities on upcoming polls in 2022. He said that the party's first priority is to contest Manipur and Uttar Pradesh elections in an alliance with the BJP. He also said that the JD(U) will contest independently in case an alliance is not formed.

JDU to contest UP and Manipur elections alone if no alliance formed with BJP: KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi said, "JD(U) will contest elections in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Our first priority is to contest forming an alliance with BJP. We will contest independently in case there no alliance is made." The party had not contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017. The UP Assembly elections are to be held in early 2022, along with the Manipur elections. Tyagi's statements came after Rajiv Ranjan Singh, newly appointed JD(U) national president and party MP said on August 7 that the party is capable of contesting elections alone without depending on allies.

JD(U) national president says discussions held with party leaders in Manipur and UP

Rajiv Ranjan Singh had addressed the party workers and said, "We aim to make JD(U) a national party. I have held discussions with party leaders in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. We will hold discussions with NDA partners. If they do not make us a partner in these states, we will fight and win the elections alone," The JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar. The party's RCP Singh had been inducted into the union council of ministers when PM Modi reshuffled his cabinet this year.

Speculations of Opposition alliance to contest BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Singh’s comment is of significance during these times, since the opposition parties are in deliberation to form a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party. This opposition alliance is planned to be formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress leader commented on Singh’s statement, saying that every regional party holds the ambition of becoming a national party. He said, "Every regional party gives this kind of statement. They have the aspiration to become a national party. I believe there is nothing wrong with it".

