JDU's Ajay Alok Calls Prashant Kishor "coronavirus", Says 'PM Gave Name, Nitish Fame'

A day after the tussle within the JDU came out in open with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that it was former BJP president Amit Shah who had asked Prashant Kishor to be inducted in the party, former spokesperson Ajay Alok has criticised him. Calling him a "virus", the former JDU spokesperson asked who is Kishor and also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him a name. He went on to say that Nitish Kumar gave him recognition.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ajay Alok on Wednesday said: "Who is Prashant Kishor? Who has given him the identity? PM has gave him the identity for the first time. Then Nitish ji gave him the recognition. His business is deteriorating and he is not trustworthy. He is spreading rumours. His countdown has began. This virus will ruin everyone wherever he goes. He was neither loyal to Modi ji, nor is he to Nitish ji."

On June 14 last year, Ajay Alok had resigned from the post of party spokesperson stating that he does not wish to cause "embarrassment" to Nitish Kumar Although Alok, one of the most visible faces of his party, didn't elaborate on what might have "embarrassed" his political mentor, there have been murmurs of Kumar being upset over his party spokesperson going overboard in his criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the illegal immigration problem in that state.

Kishor, Kumar and Bihar

Kishor's induction in JDU as party's vice president in September 2018 raised many eyebrows. However, following his induction, the JDU fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD Kishor, a poll strategist heading a team called I-PAC, worked for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's election campaign even as he held the post of JDU VC. The twist in the events came when his team was roped-in to assist West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for 2021 assembly polls.

Even as it stirred controversy and irked the ally BJP, Nitish Kumar had said that he does not interfere in Kishor's work. Kishor is currently working for Arvind Kejriwal for the Delhi polls. In the course of campaigning, Kishor has not only targeted the BJP but has gone on to question former BJP chief Amit Shah. Breaking his silence even as things seemed out of place within the JDU, Nitish Kumar on January 28 said that it was Amit Shah who asked him to induct Kishor in the party. He also issued an ultimatum to Kishor, saying "he may go wherever he wants but if he stays, he will have to be within the party limits."

Soon after the Bihar CM placed the ball in BJP's court, Kishor called Nitish a "liar" claiming that he is not revealing the circumstances under which he was "made to join JDU." Taking to Twitter, he said: "Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours." With few months left for the assembly polls in Bihar, it is interesting to see how the internal tussle within the JDU unfolds, at a time when Kishor had also stated that JDU will be a big brother and olive branches shown to Nitish from RJD.

Who is Prashant Kishor?

Kishor, a poll strategist heading a team called I-PAC, first came into limelight when he worked for Narendra Modi's campaign in 2014. He then engineered the poll campaign in Punjab for Captain Amarinder Singh. In 2015, Kishor worked for the JD(U) when the party was a part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and for the Congress party in the assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, Kishor also worked with Shiv Sena in Maha-dramatic Maharashtra polls and is currently working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP for Delhi assembly election. Notably, Kishor first hit headlines after helping Narendra Modi win the 2012 Gujarat assembly election.

