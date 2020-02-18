'He Thinks He's Aurangzeb; CM Nitish Is Shah Jahan': JDU's Ajay Alok Slams Prashant Kishor

On Tuesday, JDU's Ajay Alok slammed former JDU leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, saying that he is 'mentally ill' and has no idea of the 'ground reality' of Bihar. In a scathing attack on Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor revealed the reasons for his rift stating that while he has a good relation with Kumar he has a problem with JDU allying with BJP, going on to claim and argue that 'Bihar is not developing.' Kishor also announced 'Baat Bihar Ki' - a presumed outreach ahead of the Bihar elections scheduled for later this year.

"When a person is mentally ill, they make such statements. On one side he says that Nitish is like a father figure to me and on the other side he tries to find fault with his government that do not exist. He thinks he is Aurangzeb and Nitish Kumar is Shah Jahan who was imprisoned. He made his name using Nitish Kumar," said Ajay Alok, who has been vocally critical of Kishor as well as the other big JDU departee Pawan Varma, going so far as to call them Coronaviruses.

'Standing with Godse supporters'

Addressing a much-touted press conference on Monday, Kishor had said, "I met Nitish ji in November 2014 and he has treated me as his son. Whatever decision he has taken, be it his induction in the party or expulsion from the party. It is his prerogative. I want to clarify that there are two reasons for Nitish and my rift. He has maintained that we cannot leave Gandhi, JP, Lohia, but how are you standing with Godse supporters. Secondly, I have a problem with JDU's positioning in the NDA. There is a huge difference between Nitish of 2014 with 2 MPs and Nitish who is being directed by Gujarat leaders."

Slamming his comments, Ajay Alok said, "He talks about Godse supporters. Where was he when he campaigned in 2014, 2012? He is derailed, he only needs money and business, talks about ideology."

"He has no political understanding of where Bihar has reached. His politics work on Twitter and Facebook. Go on the ground then you will understand the Bihar. He says there is no car in Bihar, Mahindra records its highest two-wheeler sale in the state. He does not have brains, you should stop giving value to such people," added the JDU leader.

