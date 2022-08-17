JDU's Bima Bharti Slams Leshi Singh's Induction To Bihar Cabinet; Threatens Resignation

Janata Dal (United) leader Bima Bharti on Wednesday slammed the appointment of party MLA Leshi Singh to the Bihar Cabinet. Bharti warned that if Singh is not removed from the Cabinet then she will resign as an MLA from the Rupauli Assembly constituency.

"Leshi Singh is involved in murders, yet she has been made a minister. Leshi Singh indulged in corruption along with anti-party activities. I will resign from the post of MLA if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not remove Leshi Singh from the post of minister," Bharti said.

However, the Rupauli MLA had different views on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She claimed that he will become the next Prime Minister of India.

Leshi Singh (JD-U), a fifth-term MLA from the Dhamdaha seat, has been given charge of the food and consumer protection ministry in the new government. Earlier, she was the Chairman of the Bihar State Women Commission.

Singh had won from the Dhamdaha Assembly in the 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020 Bihar polls.

Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 ministers inducted, more than half from RJD

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new Cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers. Of the council of ministers, 16 are from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 11 are from JD(U), two from Congress, and one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, besides an Independent.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav enjoyed a pride of place, as the second-term MLA took oath in the first batch, alongside party veteran Alok Mehta, JD(U) heavyweights Bijendra Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Congress' Mohd Afaque Alam.

The new cabinet has a sizeable number of Yadavs and Muslims. The members of other sections of the society also find a place. Three women in the Cabinet are Sheela Kumari and Leshi Singh (both JDU) and Anita Devi (RJD).