JDU's Disgruntled Leader Upendra Kushwaha Holds Meeting To Discuss Challenges Faced By Party

In an act of defiance that felt short of being a show of strength, disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha held a brainstorming session here on Sunday, ostensibly to discuss the challenges faced by the party controlled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Barring dissident MLC Rameshwar Mahto, who has an axe to grind against some ministers close to the CM, legislators and office bearers of the party chose to give the session a wide berth.

"The meeting is not against the party, but aimed at saving it from parasites enjoying a clout with our chief minister, whose judgment they have clouded to further their own vested interests,” Mahto told reporters.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, who was asked about Kushwaha's initiative, asserted "this is not an official (‘adhikarik’) meeting of the party. Only the state president has the power to convene such a meeting".

He also underscored the "great respect" given to Kushwaha when the latter returned to JD(U) a couple of years ago with the designation of parliamentary board chairman, and rewarded with a berth in legislative council soon afterwards.

"Kushwaha keeps ranting about the party getting weak. He should tell us what was his contribution when the party undertook a membership drive last year. He spent the entire time away in Delhi. We wonder if his clandestine negotiations in Delhi have been fruitful,” remarked Lalan, in an indirect reference to allegations that the former Union minister was in cahoots with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Kushwaha, who is known for his volubility, remained busy with the day's engagements, sending the word out that he will brief the media after the session came to a close on Monday afternoon.