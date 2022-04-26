JDU's KC Tyagi Opines Prashant Kishor Dumped Congress Due To Lack Of Alternative For NDA

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday reacted to poll strategist Prashant Kishor's decision to dump Congress' offer of his induction into the party. Speaking to Republic TV, KC Tyagi said that he thought Kishor did not join the decades-old party because he believed there was no alternative for National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

JDU leader KC Tyagi said, "Prashant Kishor is our sympathizer, our friend. We have worked together for so many years. He is a good person and a successful strategist. On the basis of his personal bond with Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, he was also made the party's Vice President. Even after political disputes, our personal relations were never affected. A few days ago, he went to Patna and had a long conversation with Nitish Kumar."

Speaking about Kishor declining Congress' offer, Tyagi told Republic TV, "This is a matter of Congress and Prashant Kishor, I would not involve. I think the major reason he did not join Congress is because he thinks there is no alternative for NDA at the national level. This was proved recently concluded assembly polls elections. Undoubtedly, Congress would have benefitted from his services as he is very hardworking and finishes what he starts. On a large scale, he identifies campaigns with an issue."

Prashant Kishor declines Congress' offer

The General Secretary of the grand old party, Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter and shared that after a presentation and discussions with Kishor, Sonia Gandhi had constituted an 'Empowered Action Group 2024' and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He wrote, "He (Kishor) declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," The poll strategist declining the offer of the grand old party comes after the members expressed their wariness of his association with rival parties, the recent one being with TRS.