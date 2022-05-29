JD(U)'s Khiru Mahto Bags RS Ticket; RCP Singh Snubbed Amid Rumoured Rift With Bihar CM

In a setback to Union Minister RCP Singh, he was denied the RS nomination by JD(U), after Khiru Mahto's name was announced today by the party. Notably, Singh and CM Nitish Kumar have been sharing an uncordial relationship in the backdrop of some objectionable moves by Singh, as stated by party sources. Khiru Mahto is the MLA from Mandu in the Jharkhand assembly.

The Bihar CM holds more trust in Khiru Mahto and lacked enough confidence in the Union Minister. "Nitish Kumar was unhappy with Union Minister RCP Singh. The way Singh had made proximity with BJP and supported the stand, were among the reasons cited. Rather than working strongly, he supported the others. So the CM of Bihar decided not to give him a ticket. This will benefit JDU (Sic)," a senior leader (JDU) told ANI on condition of anonymity.

The source said Singh was planning for an alliance with BJP in Uttar Pradesh and given that 'he let down the party morale', it was natural for the party to disqualify him for the Rajya Sabha ticket, which was given to Jharkhand MLA Mahto.

Union Minister RCP Singh denies differences with CM Nitish Kumar

Steel Minister RCP Singh had earlier rejected reports of differences with CM Nitish Kumar. Notably, his Rajya Sabha term ends in June 2022 and he was reportedly having issues with the Bihar CM over the renewal of his term.

The Union Minister also clarified that he had taken the oath as Steel Minister with the consent of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He said, "I have clarified this thing dozens of times and today I am saying again that it is a complete rumour. I had taken the oath with the consent of Nitish Kumar and I had also informed the national president. If I had taken oath without consent then he would have asked for resignation."

Earlier in September 2021 too, there were reports of cracks and factionalism in the party, especially between RCP Singh and Nitish Kumar. Singh had refuted the reports of disunity in the party. He clarified and stated to ANI, "All my workers are here, you have half-baked information... It's Janata Dal-United not "Disunited". There's only one leader & it's Nitish babu (CM Nitish Kumar). So it's not like my workers or his workers..."

RCP Singh's relationship with BJP

RCP Singh, talking to media in Delhi on May 25, stated his closeness with BJP has been because of the coalition between JD(U) and BJP in Bihar. "This is my nature. Where I live, I live with honesty and dedication. My closeness with BJP is nothing new and try to understand, I have been with BJP since 1998 because, in Bihar, JDU- BJP has been together for many years. You thought earlier we were not close to BJP and now we are close?"

IMAGE: FACEBOOK-@KHIRUMAHTO / PTI