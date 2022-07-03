JDU's Kushwaha Snubs Pradhan's 'Nitish Will Be CM Till 2025' Remark; 'sends Wrong Message'

In an apparent snub to the remarks of ally BJP, JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to remain the CM face even after 2025. His statement came in response to the remarks made by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who, in an attempt to iron out differences with JD(U) during his recent visit to Patna, asserted that Kumar will "definitely complete his current term".

Speaking to Republic TV, Upendra Kushwaha said, "I often hear BJP leaders saying that Nitish Kumar is Chief Minister till 2025 but there is no debate on the issue CM face of NDA in Bihar. This is a settled issue that till NDA exists in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is the leader and will also continue to lead and be the CM face in 2025. The BJP leaders should refrain from making statements that Nitish is the leader only till 2025. This sends a wrong message in the party."

On possible speculation of realignment with ideologically similar RJD, which JD(U) split from in 2017, he said, "There are a lot of similarities between both the parties but it doesn't mean we are getting together."

Nitish Kumar to remain CM till 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan

In a meeting with the chief minister as part of canvassing for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday assured that all is well in the NDA in Bihar and that Nitish Kumar will complete his current term as the Chief Minister. Pradhan's response came when he was asked about the growing perception that the party's old ties with the Chief Minister's JD(U) were under strain. The Union minister has formerly been the party's in-charge for Bihar from where he has also been elected to the Rajya Sabha in the past.

"There is no discord. Different parties do freely air divergent points of view in a democracy", said Pradhan who, interestingly, was speaking in presence of Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whom the JD(U) often accuses of treading on its toes.

When pointedly asked whether Kumar will complete his current tenure, the BJP national executive member quipped "definitely" (bilkul), seeking to debunk rumours that his party was desperate to have the upper hand, given its sizeable MLAs. "Nitish Ji is NDA's leader in Bihar with the mandate to run the government till 2025. There should be no doubts about that", Pradhan remarked.

(With PTI inputs)