JDU's Lalan Singh Attacks Prashant Kishor; 'He's Not A Politician, He's A Businessman'

On September 11, Lalan Singh, the national president of Janta Dal United (JDU), took a dig at political strategist and politician Prashant Kishor by referring to him as a "businessman."

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Lalan Singh said, "Commenting on PK is useless. PK is not a political person. He does business. Has PK ever seen Bihar? PK embodies different roles, and right now he is working for the BJP. The education system has improved so much and so much work has been done for the girls. The one who has to do his branding, and launch his product, will do politics."

He added, "We all know whose work they are doing. Sometimes they ask for time from the CM, then they call the press and tell that CM is asking for time from us."

On Saturday Prashant Kishor had spoken exclusively to Republic where he claimed that the newly-formed state government in Bihar under the Mahagathbandhan umbrella with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister will not last till the next elections.

The comments come in the backdrop of the meeting spree of CM Nitish Kumar this week in Delhi, where he met prominent leaders of political parties in a bid to unite the Opposition.

Nitish Kumar is trying to get all Opposition leaders together: Lalan Singh

While touching upon CM Nitish Kumar's ambition to be the next Prime Minister of India in 2024, Lalan Singh added, "Nitish Ji is trying to form a collective opposition against the BJP. He has also met Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Yadav. What’s wrong with Nitish Ji’s photo on the poster? He is trying to get all opposition leaders together. "

The JDU leader also made a daring forecast for 2024, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be routed out of power and that BJP will lose all of its seats in West Bengal and Bihar.