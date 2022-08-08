JDU's Manish Barriar Quits Party Live On Arnab's Debate Over Treatment To RCP Singh

Citing John F Kennedy's "Conformity is a jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth" quote, Janata Dal-United spokesperson Manish Barriar quit the Nitish Kumar-led party on Republic's Debate at 10 on Monday. Confiding in the channel's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Barriar said that he does not want to conform with Nitish who led Bihar for 18 years, for he has now 'gone astray'.

"To protest against the treatment meted out to RCP Singh, I hereby resign from the party. Along with me, many others are sad for someone who was the chief architect of the party being meted out the treatment only because of the fact that someone started feeling very insecure about the fact there is a leader coming up within his own party and that is the contradiction. A leader who cannot see the growth of a number of other leaders cannot be considered a true leader," Barriar said as he took everyone by surprise with his resignation from the JDU.

Former Union Minister RCP Singh decided to resign from the JDU on August 6 after the party sent a notice to him over alleged 'discrepancies' in his properties. The show-cause notice, which was put in the public domain by the party, accused him of amassing vast property from 2013 to 2019 and not declaring it in his 2016 Rajya Sabha election affidavit.

'Do not care about the future of Bihar'

The Debate was on the speculations of a purported split between BJP with JDU, which is in talks with the grand alliance in Bihar. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar dialled Congress President Sonia Gandhi and also held conversations with Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, also the Leader of Opposition in Bihar. Republic has learnt that the deal is final, with Nitish Kumar continuing as the Chief Minister in the fresh arrangement, while Tejashwi will be made his deputy.

"It has happened multiple times... there has to be some basis on which you join ways or part ways, you cannot do it on your whims and fancies. In Bihar, things have been happening on the basis of the whims and fancies of the leaders. They do not care about the future of Bihar. What a joke of people's mandate! This needs to stop," Barriar said, before he was interjected by his party colleague.