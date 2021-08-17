JDU's RCP Singh Assures Party Stands 'united' Amid Rumours Of Differences With Lalan Singh

After getting replaced by Janata Dal-United (JDU) Leader Lalan Singh as the party's National President, Union Minister RCP Singh on Monday said that there are no issues between the two. RCP Singh was speaking from Patna, where he had reached for the first time after becoming a Union Minister. He received a warm welcome from JDU workers outside the airport. It is pertinent to note that RCP Singh stepped down from the post of the JDU national president last month after he was inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Terming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as their 'supreme leader', the Union Minister said that the JDU is a strong party.

"Our party is strong. Nitish Kumar is our supreme leader. There is no factionalism anywhere in the JDU. There are no differences between Lalan Singh and me. JDU itself means Janata Dal United," said RCP Singh.

RCP Singh on being Union Minister

Speaking on his inclusion in the Union Cabinet, the JDU leader respectfully mentioned CM Nitish Kumar and said that he does not conduct any political operation without consulting him. He also termed his post of being a Union Minister as PM Modi's 'generosity for including his allies in the Union Cabinet'. "There are differences between 2019 and 2021...BJP has 303 MPs in Parliament," informed the JDU leader.

While answering the concluding question of the caste-based census, the Union Minister asserted, "The demand for a caste-based census is being made not from today but for years now. Many parties of the country have demanded for this."

RCP Singh's inclusion in Union Cabinet

During the recent cabinet expansion of the Modi government, the JDU had advised its then national president RCP Singh to take up the post of a minister. RCP Singh had taken office as Minister of Steel in the cabinet. RCP Singh had earlier teken the post of the national President from Nitish Kumar after the latter had stepped down. Now RCP Singh is stepping down from the top party post after becoming a Union Minister, handing over the baton to Lalan Singh as per the party’s one-person-one-post policy.

(With ANI inputs)