JDU's RCP Singh Credits PM Modi's 'big Heart' For Inclusion Of Ally Leaders In Cabinet

Janta Dal United (JDU) national president Ramchandra Prasad Singh on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing him to be a part of the Union Cabinet. Pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party alone has a majority in the Parliament, RCP Singh asserted that it was the 'generosity' of the leader of the country that the leaders of the allies were also added.

RCP Singh also took the opportunity to underline that the JDU is a partner of the BJP in the government, both in the state of Bihar and at the Centre and assured, " The government will run firmly in both the spheres."

The highly-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle took place on Wednesday after a marathon of meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the 43 Ministers added in the Union, include leaders of the ally parties like Lok Janshakti Party, Janata Dal-United, and Apna Dal (Sonel) as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the discussion over the reshuffle, JDU had demanded proportional representation in the Union of Ministers. However, the BJP had made it clear that they were not open to any demand of proportional representation, especially after meeting the promise of making Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister even though BJP overtook JD(U) in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

Later, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had complied saying, "We would accept whatever the Prime Minister decides". The JD(U)'s first choice for the Union Cabinet post was always Ramchandra Prasad Singh, who was recently made its National President. There was, however, speculations that even Lalan Singh can be picked, but those were put to rest as the list of Ministers featuring RCP Singh's name came out on Wednesday. Expressing his views on the same, RCP Singh said, "Do you think me and Lalan Singh are different? We have always worked and will continue to work together."

Full list of newly appointed Union Ministers

43 Ministers have been added to PM Modi's Council of Ministers, paving way for more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers.