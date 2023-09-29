JDU's Sanjay Singh Demands Apology From RJD's Manoj Jha Over 'Thakur Ka Kuan' Poem In RS

The controversy over RJD leader Manoj Jha’s poem on “Thakurs” seemed to escalate on Thursday after an MLC from their own ally in Bihar, Janata-Dal United, slammed him for creating a divide in the society. Terming Jha’s words “indecent”, JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh demanded the RJD leader to apologise for reciting a poem of “Thakurs” during a debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“Such statements create division in society. We are with Nitish Kumar who unites people from all castes and religions. Manoj Jha will get a befitting reply for this. This is an indecent statement. He should apologise," JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Manoj Jha ji is a member of the Rajya Sabha. His statement is condemnable. I even think that he became a professor at Delhi University just like that. I warn him against such remarks," added Singh.

Notably, the JD(U) and RJD both are an important alliance in Bihar. The parties came together last year and became part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to oust BJP of power in the state. The development took place after JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar dumped BJP and joined hands with RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD’s Manoj Jha stirs controversy

The RJD leader stoked controversy a few days back when he demanded adequate representation of women from weaker sections like SCs, STs and OBCs in the Upper House of Parliament during the discussion on Women’s Quota Bill. Putting forward his demand, Jha, true to his poetic style, recited a verse composed by late Dalit writer Om Prakash Valmeeiki.

Titled ‘Thakur ka kuan’, the poem describes caste inequality. Reciting the poem, the Rajya Sabha MP attempted to hint that “we all have a ‘Thakur’ (a term often also used broadly for the land-owning class) within us. We must finish it off”. Jha’s address in the Rajya Sabha soon caught attention and attracted criticism from several political leaders, who accused the RJD leader of “Brahmin chauvinism”.

