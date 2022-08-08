JDU's Upendra Kushwaha Rules Out Coalition With RJD & Congress, Says No Rift With BJP

Amid the reports of Janata Dal-United (JDU) severing ties with the BJP in the state and returning to the Mahagatbandhan, JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha ruled out going with Congress and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and said that there is no rift with the BJP.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over JDU breaking ties with BJP in Bihar, JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha said that he has no knowledge of this development. On giving show-cause to former JDU leader and Union Minister RCP Singh, Kushwaha said, "The party came to know that he had acquired property/ wealth and as per the knowledge of common people how can some much wealth with the income that is known. Somebody complained about it and we asked him about it."

When asked whether his party MLAs are intact and want to go with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he said, "Our MLAs are with us. They are intact. Why would our MLAs go somewhere else? They are with JDU. There is no issue of coalition here. There is no agenda for the coalition." The JDU leader rejected the rift with ally BJP and said that there is no issue of rift with the saffron party, thus ruling out the reports of severing ties with the BJP in the state and returning to the Mahagatbandhan.

It is pertinent to mention that amid the reports of JDU breaking ties with BJP in Bihar, Congress and RJD have extended their support to CM Nitish Kumar.

JDU-BJP alliance in trouble

In the past few months, BJP and CM Nitish Kumar's JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall.