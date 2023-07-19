'Jeetega Bharat' Tagline For Opposition Alliance INDIA

Quick links:
Opposition parties unveil 'INDIA' alliance with 'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. | Image: PTI
A day after the opposition parties announced the name for their alliance 'INDIA', they finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the combine's tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.
The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said.According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance."It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.
Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.