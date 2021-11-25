'Jewar Airport's Blueprint Prepared During Mayawati Govt, UPA Delayed Project', Says BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said on Thursday that during the tenure of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, a blueprint for an international airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar was developed, but the UPA administration refused to allow it to be built. BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria told news agency ANI that the present BJP-led administration in Uttar Pradesh is taking credit for a number of development initiatives that began during Mayawati's stint as the CM.

"I want to present some facts about the Jewar Airport. We welcome that an international standard of an airport is being built in Jewar, but the people of Uttar Pradesh know well that its blueprint was prepared by Mayawati. She wanted this airport to be built there about 10 years ago, but the then UPA government did not allow it to be built," said Bhadoria. "Similarly there are many such projects like Ganga Expressway project which connects Saharanpur to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Metro project in Uttar Pradesh but others come to announce them to cut their lace," he added.

He continued, "I would simply say that the general people are aware of Mayawati. During her time as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, she accomplished a lot, which will help the BSP in the 2022 elections."

Noida International Airport in Jewar

On Thursday at 1 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The airport's expansion is in accordance with Prime Minister Modi's objective to improve connectivity and establish a future-ready aviation sector, according to a statement released by the PMO on Tuesday.

An airport with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub has been conceptualised for the first time in India. The airport will serve as Northern India's logistics hub, helping to position Uttar Pradesh on the world logistics map. The airport will play a critical role in encouraging the region's rapid industrial growth by facilitating the smooth movement of industrial products. Multi-modal seamless connectivity is a fundamental element of the airport. It will be India's first carbon-free airport.

UP Polls

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for 2022. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 312 seats out of the 403-seat assembly, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, and the Congress won only seven seats. Other candidates snatched up the remaining seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI