Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh Predicts Congress' Victory In Karnataka Elections

Congress is definitely going to form the next government on its own in Karnataka, party leader and sitting MLA from Jewargi Ajay Singh on Sunday asserted, as he claimed that the people of the state had already rejected the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ajay Singh, son of former Karnataka chief minister N Dharam Singh, is eyeing a hat-trick of wins from Jewargi Assembly Constituency -- the family's home turf in Kalaburagi district from where he got elected for the first time in 2013.

Jewargi Assembly Constituency was represented by his father for eight consecutive times since 1972.

“Congress is definitely going to form the next government on its own without any doubt. The BJP government in Karnataka is known as a '40 per cent commission' government. They lost credibility,” Ajay Singh told PTI. "People have already rejected the BJP government. And definitely on May 13 (when the results are declared) we are going to see a Congress government in Karnataka state." Ajay Singh, a medical doctor, who is banking on the developmental works implemented by him in the past 10 years in Jewargi Assembly segment, says the people will again bless him (elect him for the third consecutive term) in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

“Jewargi constituency has blessed us for a very long time. We have been working in Jewargi, and considerable development has happened here. I am pretty confident I will definitely win from Jewargi. Because, I have done genuine work. People have blessed me twice and their blessings will again be there on me,” Ajay Singh said.

To drum up support for Ajay Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Jewargi Assembly constituency on April 28.

On the charge that expected development was not to be seen in Jewargi, Ajay Singh replied, “The opposition will always say that. But if you comparatively see past 10 years after I have been an MLA, we have got schools; residential schools; we have a Model Degree College in Jewargi which is an exemplar for entire Kalyana Karnataka region; irrigation projects have been taken up; now we have roads in all villages; drains; anganwadi buildings; and many ongoing projects are on in Jewargi town. We have Ambedkar Bhavan. There has been so much of development which has happened and that is the only reason people have blessed me twice”.

He said through the Dharam Singh Foundation he has been involved in social activities for the past 20 years.

On his key priorities, Ajay Singh said he would make sure that all the irrigation projects that are pending would be completed so that there will be irrigation in all the villages, and farmers would be happy. “My focus will be also on education. Development is an ongoing process and I will ensure that people get all the basic amenities,” he added.

Asked about his opponent (Doddappagouda Patil, who entered the fray as a JD(S) candidate), Ajay Singh said Patil's candidature would not have much impact on his prospects of winning the elections.

On his brother Vijay Singh, who is contesting from Basavakalyan of Bidar district, Ajay Singh said this was the first time that he was contesting Assembly elections and people were favouring him.

According to Ajay Singh, his brother has worked there from the grass-root level for the past two-and-a-half years and people have accepted Vijay Singh.