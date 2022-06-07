Jharkand CM Hemant Soren Seeks Exemption From Physical Appearance In MCC Violation Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought exemption from physical appearance in court in the case involving violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

CM Soren's lawyer filed an application in the special MP/MLA court under 205 CrPC asking for relief from physically appearing in the court. The case was registered under 188 of the Indian Penal Code and 130 (e) RP Act 1951.

The leader had landed in trouble for casting vote during 2019 polls wearing a party scarf.

It's pertinent to note that CM Soren is also in the dock in the Jharkhand High court with a case against him in mining lease and investment in shell companies.

Trial against CM Hemant Soren in the mining lease case

The Supreme Court on May 24 transferred the case to the Jharkhand High Court on whether the bunch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) asking for inquiries against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the case of granting mining leases are maintainable. Accordingly, the HC accepted a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the mining lease issue and the matter of shell companies.

The secretary of the mining department, Pooja Singhal who was arrested on May 11 by the Enforcement Directorate, had a role in granting the mining lease to respondent number seven, who in this case is CM Hemant Soren, as is mentioned by ED in the affidavit filed before the Jharkhand High Court during the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

CM Soren is respondent number seven in a PIL filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma seeking a CBI investigation against Soren for getting a stone mining lease in his name, which amounts to a gross violation of his official position.

ED arrests Prem Prakash Sahu, Pooja Singhal's close aide

Meanwhile, on May 26, ED conducted raids at four locations in the illegal mining case and also took into custody Prem Prakash Sahu, a close aide to suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal. The investigative agency recovered important documents after the raids, which according to sources, happened while Sahu was taking legal advice from a senior advocate.

Meanwhile, the suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal was sent to judicial custody till June 8, by a special ED court, in a money-laundering scam.