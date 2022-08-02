Jharkhand: ₹16 Lakh Not Huge Amount; He Keeps Going To Bengal, Says Detained MLA's Father

The father of Jharkhand MLA Irfan Ansari who was arrested with bundles of cash in West Bengal has defended the ex-Congress leader saying that Rs 16 lakhs is not a huge amount of money for regular business outings.

"Rs 16 lakhs isn't a huge amount of money. He keeps going to Kolkata to make purchases related to business as a part of routine work. Allegations of cash worth crores recovered proved wrong. An explanation should have been sought from the MLAs before taking action against them," said Furquan Ansari, father of suspended Congress MLA Irfan.

On questions about the Jharkhand leader's visit to the northeast, Ansari said, "Why can't one go to Guwahati, is it outside of India? When there is a good school there, why can't one visit?"

When asked about the Opposition allegation that a conspiracy was at play, he said, "It is a matter of investigation if BJP trying to topple the government. I can't say anything about it."

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap, and Naman Bixal Kongari – were arrested by the West Bengal Police and remanded to 10 days' CID custody after a huge sum of money was seized from an SUV with the three legislators inside the vehicle. They were subsequently suspended from the party.

Congress alleges BJP bribing arrested MLAs

The Congress had on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Congress-JMM-RJD government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore each to the arrested MLAs, and lodged a police complaint against them.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday lashed out at the BJP accusing it of trying to destabilize his democratically elected government, saying the party is like "fish out of water" when not in power.

"The condition of the BJP is like fish out of water wherever the party is not in power…it indulges in dirty politics. The example of non-BJP-ruled states is in front of you. Attempts to topple our government are not new. The BJP has been making such attempts ever since it was voted out of power in Jharkhand. We hear about this every other day. The latest attempts by these MLAs are before everyone," Soren told reporters.

JMM has 30 MLAs in the 81-member assembly, while the Congress has 17 legislators and RJD one. BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

(With inputs from agency)