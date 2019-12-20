Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Fifth & Final Phase Voting Starts On Dec 20

As the state is heading towards the end of the ongoing polls, the fifth and the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 20. The electorate will be voting for the remaining 16 seats during this phase of the election. Highlighting that as many as 19 districts are Maoist-hit in Jharkhand, the Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora had emphasized that the five phases will ensure security in the voting process. The results of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will be announced on December 23.

Voter turnout in first four phases of the elections

The Maoist-hit state witnessed an approximate average of 60% voter turn in the initial four phases of the election. An estimated 64.12% votes were cast in 13 constituencies of Jharkhand Assembly during the first phase of the elections, informed the Election Commission officials. Similarly, the second phase of the elections witnessed 63.36% of voter turnout, however, one assailant was killed in firing by security personnel near a polling booth.

Over 62% of voter turnout was recorded on December 12 at the end of third-phase elections, in which 17 assembly seats of Jharkhand went to polls. Also, an estimated 62.54% of voters cast their votes in the fourth phase. Over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections for 15 seats on December 16, informed EC officials. The fifth phase of elections begins at 7:00 am on Friday, December 20.

Alliances in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal will contest the Jharkhand assembly elections together. The alliance has decided that Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be their CM face in this term as well. Also, Congress will be contesting on 31 seats in the state, whereas Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD will contest on seven seats. The largest chunk of the alliance share will be going to JMM as they will contest on 43 seats under the leadership of Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand will be the third BJP-ruled state to head to the polls this year, following Maharashtra and Haryana, which voted on October 21. The BJP currently rules the state in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU). In Jharkhand, the BJP is led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The BJP rose to power after winning 35 seats in the 81-member house. Its ally, the AJSU, won 17, taking the NDA past the majority mark. The BJP's performance also saw it reduce the Congress to just six seats. The party also swept the state in Lok Sabha polls, winning 12 of 14 parliamentary seats.

