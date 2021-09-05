Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Defends The Allotment Of A Room For Namaz; States It 'normal'

Speaking on the controversy of allotment of a separate namaz room for Muslims in the Jharkhand Assembly building, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato has defended its stand and stated that practice is not quite normal. He also said that the house is adjourned half an hour earlier than the usual time allowing the Muslim legislators to offer their prayers.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker on separate room for namaz

Addressing the media on Saturday, September 4, Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato said, "We respect everyone. This is a matter of faith. Why should we put a hindrance in it? And this is not a new thing. There's ba practice in Assembly that the house is adjourned half an hour before to offer Friday prayers."

His statement came a day after a controversy was sparked regarding allowing a separate room in the state assembly to offer namaz followed by a similar demand by the BJP. Opposing the same, the BJP leaders have termed this 'unconstitutional" and said that the temple of democracy should remain the temple of democracy.

They also demanded a temple that should be constructed in the Assembly premises and separate rooms for Hanuman Chalisa be allotted in case the government cannot withdraw the room for offering Namaz. Speaking on the same, BJP leader and former speaker CP Singh also placed the same demand.

Furthermore, many other party leaders including Babu Lal Marandi and Viranchi Narayan also raised their demands for prayer halls for other religions as well.

Meanwhile, this has been supported by parties like Congress and the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Row on allotment of separate room from Namaz

Earlier on September 2, Thursday, a notification was issued by the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly stating that a room will be allotted for offering namaz in the new assembly building. The notice which came to the public domain on September 4, Saturday, stated, "Allotment of room number TW 348 as the Namaz Hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly Building". It was duly signed by the Jharkhand legislative assembly deputy secretary Naveen Kumar by order of speaker. Since then it has created a controversy.

The foundation stone of the new Jharkhand Assembly was laid on June 12, 2015, after which it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The building is the first paperless Assembly in the country.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)