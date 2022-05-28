After JMM sought to be impleaded in the Election Commission proceedings against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, BJP alleged that this was a delaying tactic. Speaking to the media on Saturday, BJP's Pratul Shahdeo contended that the Shibu Soren-led party wanted to prolong the matter in order to delay the disqualification of the Chief Minister over the office of profit charges. Meanwhile, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey defended his party's letter to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking to be a party in the case and made it clear that the EC won't work under BJP's influence.

BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo remarked, "We feel that these are delaying tactics. They are trying to delay the inevitable. They know that he has committed a mistake and is now trapped. They want to stretch this issue citing technical reasons. The Governor and the Election Commission have to take a call. But BJP feels that this government has failed on every issue and it knows that it won't come back to power if it is ousted now. So, it is using every tactic to delay this matter."

Retorting to this, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said, "A person has not complained. A political party has lodged a complaint. Our working president is the CM. So it will be prudent to hear our party's side as per the law. That's why we have done this. I feel that we will get a positive response. Will the Election Commission function as per BJP's diktat? Will other constitutional institutions function as per BJP's diktat?"

In a letter to Jharkhand Guv,JMM expresses interest in being a party to Election Commission's May 31 proceedings against party leader &CM Hemant Soren following BJP's "CM granting mining lease to himself" allegations.BJP has also demanded CM's disqualification from state assembly pic.twitter.com/kDe985mfPO — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Hemant Soren faces EC heat

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren after a BJP delegation met the Jharkhand Governor in February seeking the removal of the Jharkhand CM under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the Election Commission of India, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

While he denied the allegations, the EC asked him to appear before it in person or through his counsel on May 31. Writing a letter to the Jharkhand Governor on May 27, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey asked him to forward the impleadment application to the EC urgently citing that its rights and interests will be affected by the EC's order. He claimed, "It is mentioned that the abovementioned petition of the Bharatiya Janata Party is politically motivated with a view to disturbing the smooth functioning of the Government of Jharkhand presently headed by Shri Hemant Soren as Chief Minister of the State".