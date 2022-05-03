Jharkhand BJP Chief Hails EC's Decision To Issue Notice To CM Hemant Soren

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over a stone mining lease that was granted to him by the state authorities when he was helming the Mining Portfolio, state BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Tuesday welcomed the EC's decision, alleging that the CM is violating the constitutional right.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash said, "The Chief Minister of Jharkhand has violated the constitutional limits in his capacity as Chief Minister and as Mines Minister. He has taken mines on lease in his own name and also made allotments of land in the industrial area in the name of his wife and close associates of the Chief Minister. The people who run the government are leading the state to anarchy."

He added, "State BJP had given a complaint to the Jharkhand Governor and he forwarded it to the Election Commission. Election Commission which is a constitutional body has issued notice to the Chief Minister and we welcome it. We will wait for the final decision of the Election Commission."

EC sends notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The ECI on Monday, May 2, issued a notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The CM is currently facing heat over a stone mining lease granted to him by the state authorities when he was helming the Mining Portfolio. Hemant Soren has been asked to explain why a mining lease was issued against his name by the EC. The CM is looking at a possible disqualification under Section 9A and other provisions of the Representation of People's Act, 1951, if he fails to give a satisfactory response. The matter came under the ECI's scanner when Governor Ramesh Bais referred it to the poll body under Article 192 of the Constitution, which grants the governor the authority to take a decision on disqualification of an elected member based on the EC’s opinion. Thereafter, the ED began examining 500-page long documents of the state government regarding a stone mining lease granted to the sitting Chief Minister.

