Jharkhand BJP Chief Slams Soren Govt Over Lohardaga Violence; Says 'state Govt Has Failed'

Communal violence broke out in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district earlier this week after two groups clashed over alleged stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession. The clashes in the district left one person dead and many others injured, while properties including vehicles were set ablaze. Following this, Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash has now slammed the state government and termed the incident ‘unfortunate’.

Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, claimed that the state government has failed to take any action against the perpetrators of the Ram Navami violence. He claimed that the Hemant Soren-led government should take responsibility for the attack and take immediate action on the same. “Whatever happened in Lohardaga is unfortunate,” Prakash said.

Accusing the state government of lack of action in the case, the BJP chief said, “The state government is playing politics of polarisation. There were anti-national elements present in Lohardaga. The state government has failed to eliminate the anti-national elements.”

“The administration is talking about the presence of sleeper cells. However, the state government is yet to take any concrete action in this,” Prakash told Republic. He went on to add that, “The state should take responsibility for the Lohardaga Ram Navami violence and apologise.”

He further claimed that all culprits in the case should be punished. The BJP leader’s comments came after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was announced to conduct a probe into the outbreak of Lohardaga violence.

Lohardaga violence

On Sunday, alleged stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession led to clashes between two groups in the Lohardaga district. Incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the Ram Navami fair on Sunday in Hirahi-Hendlaso village of Lohardaga district at around 5.30 p.m.

The clashes broke out after some people started pelting stones at the crowd during the Ram Navami procession in the area, which resulted in injuring more than half a dozen people.

After both the sides continued the attack, tension escalated, and more than a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van were set on fire at the fair. Also, two houses were set ablaze near Bhogta Garden. Following the clashes, Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Arvind Kumar Lal mentioned that the clashes were believed to be provoked by sleeper cells backed by terrorist organisations. He further informed that a SIT was formed to probe the outbreak of violence.

