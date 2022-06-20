Jharkhand BJP President Slams Subodh Sahay's Remarks On PM Modi; 'It's In Congress's DNA'

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janaya Party Chief Deepak Prakash expressed his displeasure over Subodh Kant Sahay's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader from Jharkhand and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay had stated that PM Modi will 'die like Hitler if he behaved like Hitler.'

Condemning the remarks, Prakash stated that it was in the DNA of the grand old party to make such statements. He added that the common man will discard such language against the PM.

'Sahay, a politically dead leader'

Prakash said while talking to ANI, that Sahay has no place in the political space in Jharkhand and has lost his relevance. The leader said the latter was politically dead leader and has been losing elections after elections in the state. The BJP politician accused Sahay of speaking out of desperation to gain cheap popularity.

"People of Jharkhand are working to defeat him (Sahay) in every election. That's why he deliberately speaks in such language against our Prime Minister so that he can gain popularity. But the public understand everything," Prakash said. "May God give wisdom to Congress leaders. The common man is not ready to accept this kind of language used against the Prime Minister. The people of the country are watching Congress culture," he stated.

Earlier in the day, Sahay sparked a row with his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing Congress leaders, he said, "If Modi walks on the path of Hitler, he will die like Hitler."

When confronted by Republic, Sahay remained defiant, saying that he only used 'an idiom, a slogan' against PM Modi. "Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega (anyone who walks on Hitler's path, has a Hitler-like death). Ask him what path is he taking?" he said.

Congress distances itself from Subodh Kant Sahay's remark

Congress Party's General Secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified that though Congress will continue to fight against the 'Dictatorial ideology and anti-people' policies', they 'do not agree' with the 'indecent' remark against the Prime Minister of the country.

कांग्रेस पार्टी मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही विचारधारा और जनविरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ निरंतर लड़ती रहेगी। परंतु प्रधानमंत्री के प्रति किसी भी अमर्यादित टिप्पणी से हम सहमत नहीं हैं।



हमारा संघर्ष गांधीवादी सिद्धांतों और तरीक़े से ही जारी रहेगा। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 20, 2022

However, this is not the first time strong language has been used against PM Modi. He has been targeted multiple times with abusive comments against him by Congress leaders. On June 19, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari warned of 'bloodshed' over the Agnipath scheme. Earlier this week, a local Congress leader from Nagpur hurled vile abuses at the Prime Minister regarding the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED.