Jharkhand: BJP protests over water, power shortages, Cong agitates over price rise

Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Jharkhand on Saturday began a weeklong agitation over the shortages of water and electricity across the state.

BJP has decided to demonstrate in 50 places across all civic bodies over the next one week, a party leader said.

On Saturday, Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha led the agitation in Domchanch Nagar Panchayat area in Koderma.

"The people in the state are suffering due to the problems of electricity and water, but the Hemant Soren government has turned a blind eye to this issue," Sinha alleged.

The party also protested in Sahebganj Nagar Parishad area.

The Congress, which is a part of the ruling alliance in the state, protested over the rising prices of fuel and food items.

The party put up posters in the Morabadi area in Ranchi, depicting how common people were suffering because of the price rise.

"It was a symbolic protest against the unrestricted price rise. We will soon put hoardings across the state over the issue," Congress leader Alok Dubey said.