The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress-JMM government and questioned the law and order situation in Jharkhand after section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the state's Dumka sub-division following the unrest over an incident wherein a woman, who was allegedly set on fire on August 23 by a person over an unreciprocated proposal.

Speaking to Republic over the incident, BJP's Nishikant Dubey said, "The incident is unfortunate. The role of the police administration is quite suspicious. The accused was following the girl. The girl told about this incident to her parents and guardians. Even police were also informed about this."

Adding further he said, "Section 144 has been imposed and few people have been arrested last night.” He also claimed that only after the protests by the locals did the police arrest the accused.

“The people who were protesting were not from any political organisation. General people were protesting and they (police) arrested them. And after this, they imposed 144. What kind of democracy is this?" Nishikant Dubey told Republic.

BJP slams CM Hemant Soren govt over Dumka incident

Referring to CM Hemant Soren and his MLAs' picnic at Latratu dam in Khunti district, BJP leader said, "A girl child lost her life due to the connivance of the police administration, but the government is making a picnic. No member of the Congress-JMM government went to them (kins of the victim). The government is not dismissing the SDPO whose role is in question. The administration is looking divided in the name of Hindu-Muslim. The CM has spoken not a signal statement on this."

Taking to his Twitter, Dubey said, "In Jharkhand, we could not save the daughter of Dumka. The Chief Minister and the clan kept on partying. Now the game of harassing and sending section 144 and the common people to jail is going on. The government of the state could not be serious about the honour and respect of women, the public will never take that government seriously."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Sahadeo also attacked the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand and said, 'It is very sad that a girl was burnt alive in Dumka. It is a very shocking incident. Government should help people irrespective of caste and religion. She did not get any proper treatment. At that time CM was doing boat riding. A fast-track court should be set up. 2 accused still absconding. This government is failed totally."

Dumka incident

In a tragic incident, a woman, who was allegedly set on fire on August 23 by a person after she did not reciprocate his proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, succumbed to her burn injuries in the early hours on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire while she was sleeping.

The incident prompted several people to protest on the streets of Dumka. Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town of Jharkhand. Activists have also submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar demanding justice for the 19-year-old victim who was allegedly set ablaze by the man for having spurned his proposal.,

Following the unrest over the incident, Section-144 was imposed in the Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place has been prohibited. Police said that rallies, demonstrations, and processions are not allowed without prior permission.