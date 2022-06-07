Jharkhand Bypoll: Congress Files Complaint With EC; Accuses BJP Chief Of Violating MCC

The Congress's Jharkhand unit filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, alleging that BJP president JP Nadda broke the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by "canvassing" for his party's Mandar bypoll nominee at a tribal gathering that was supposed to be a "non-electoral" event.

On Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda addressed the ‘Dharti Aba Birsa Munda Vishwas’ rally at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground. In his address, he denounced the JMM-led coalition in the state and urged people to oust the dispensation, which is headed by someone who has become “synonymous with corruption”.

“The BJP organized the tribal rally when the nomination process for the bypoll is underway. The appeal made by the BJP national president JP Nadda in favour of his party’s candidate was a violation of model code of conduct,” Congress spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan told media after filing the complaint with the office of the chief electoral officer.

Rajiv Ranjan further said that the Congress, an ally of the ruling coalition wanted to know whether the saffron camp sought permission from the CEO’s office to organise the programme which was scheduled to be a “non-electoral” event.

Gangotri Kujur, the BJP's candidate for the Mandar assembly bypoll, filed her nomination papers during the day in the presence of the party's state president Deepak Prakash, opposition leader Babulal Marandi, and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) chief Sudesh Mahto.

Congress fields Shilpi Neha Tirkey for the by-election

The Congress fielded former MLA Bandhu Tirkey’s daughter Shilpi Neha Tirkey for the by-election. The bypoll to the assembly seat was called after Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly on April 8 as a result of the special CBI court’s decision.

Bandhu Tirkey, a former minister in the Jharkhand government was sentenced to three years in jail in a corruption case by the special CBI court on March 28. Meanwhile, the nomination process for the bypoll ended on June 6, Monday.

According to the sources, as many as 19 candidates filed their nomination papers for the by-election. All nomination documents will be later scrutinised on Tuesday. The bypoll will be held on June 23 and votes will be counted on June 26.