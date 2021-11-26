Jharkhand CM hails veteran politician Saryu Roy

Ranchi, Nov 25 (PTI) 'Satyameva Jayate' is relevant even today because of people like Saryu Roy who has made a mark by following the path of truth, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday.

‘Satyameva Jayate’ (Truth alone triumphs) is a part of a ‘mantra’ from the Hindu scripture Mundaka Upanishad. It was adopted as the national motto of India on 26 January 1950.

Releasing a biography of Roy, a sitting MLA, the chief minister said he has had the opportunity to work with him (Roy) for a long time and the former state minister needs no introduction.

"Roy has always accepted challenges by showing exemplary courage and patience. He has made his place by following the path of truth,” Soren said.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Roy had defeated the then Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das by a margin of over 12,000 votes from the Jamshedpur (East) seat.

After he was denied re-nomination from Jamshedpur (West) seat by the saffron party, Roy, who was a state minister resigned from the Raghubar Das Cabinet and fought against Das from Jamshedpur (East) as an independent candidate.

Describing Roy as a good writer and a good politician, the chief minister said the books authored by Roy inspire the state government to move ahead with better planning and management techniques.

The biography of the MLA, ‘The People’s Leader’ written by Vivekanand Jha, will give a better direction to the state in the coming days, Soren said.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the legislator has never compromised with his principle by adopting the path of 'Ekla Chalo' (walking alone).

The author of the biography said the book contained many unexplored aspects of the personal, social and political life related to Roy, including the 1974 student movement, role in Emergency, debut in politics, differences on various issues, and role in exposing scams. PTI NAM MM MM

