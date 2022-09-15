Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Creating Confusion In State; Writes To Guv Bais

In a breaking development coming from Jharkhand, Chief Minister of the state, Hemant Soren has written a letter to the Governor of Jharkhand, Ramesh Bais, urging him to clear the political stalemate in the state as he believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple his government.

In the letter, CM Soren also demanded from the Governor, a copy of the opinion of the Election Commission (EC), in the office of profit case against him.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader took to Twitter to showcase the letter written by him to the Governor. His post on the micro-blogging site read, "Hon'ble Rajpal Shri Ramesh Bais ji at Raj Bhavan today, handed over a letter to remove the uncertainty of unexpected and unfortunate circumstances arising in the state for more than three weeks, so that the unethical efforts being made by the BJP in this state of confusion can be stopped."

आज राजभवन में माननीय राजपाल श्री रमेश बैस जी से मुलाकात कर राज्य में विगत तीन सप्ताह से अधिक समय से उत्पन्न अनापेक्षित और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण परिस्थितियों की अनिश्चितता को दूर करने हेतु पत्र सौंपा जिससे इस भ्रम की स्थिति में भाजपा द्वारा किये जा रहे अनैतिक प्रयास से उसे रोका जा सके। pic.twitter.com/TOr1ta7Njt — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 15, 2022

BJP is creating a 'civil war atmosphere': Hemant Soren

After demonstrating his government's majority in the Jharkhand Assembly earlier in the month of September, Chief Minister Hemant Soren unleashed a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of creating an "awkward situation" in the state. This came after the Chief Minister moved a confidence motion in the special one-day assembly session on September 5 amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The BJP protested by leaving the legislature even though he won the trust vote with a majority. Soren lashed out at the BJP after sailing through the motion, saying that they wanted a climate in which "two states are pitted against one other."

"They want to create an atmosphere of civil war and want to fan riots to win polls. As long as there is a UPA government here, such plots will not survive," he said, adding that his government will give a 'befitting political reply.'

Further accusing the BJP of indulging in 'horse-trading of legislators', Soren claimed that the saffron party has 'destroyed democracy' in states where it functioned as the Opposition. "People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislators," he jibed.

Image: Facebook/Hemant Soren, Twitter/@INDIASPEAKSPR