Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Constitutes High-level Committee To Probe Ranchi Violence

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren constituted a high-level committee to probe the events that lead to the violence in Ranchi on June 10 and submit a report in seven days, informed the Chief Minister's Office. Disaster management & Tourism Secretary Amitabh Kaushal & ADG Sanjay A Lathkar will be the members of the committee. In a multi-city protest on June 10, demonstrations were held against the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile section 144 was imposed in Ranchi on June 11 after two people were killed and several injured during the violence in the city. The Ranchi administration said heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit areas to quell the flare-up in emotions. The internet services have also be put on hold until June 12.

"Section 144 enforced in 12 police station areas of Ranchi. The situation is under control and is being monitored throughout. Various forces have been deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinized, necessary actions will be taken. The identification process is going on," said Ranchi district administration.

रांची के मेन रोड में कल हुई घटना की जाँच हेतु मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM ने सचिव डॉ अमिताभ कौशल (IAS) एवं अपर पुलिस महानिदेशक श्री संजय लाटकर (IPS) की दो सदस्यीय उच्च स्तरीय जाँच कमिटी का गठन किया है।

सभी पहलुओं की जाँच कर एक सप्ताह के अंदर कमिटी अपनी रिपोर्ट देगी। — IPRD Jharkhand (@prdjharkhand) June 11, 2022

Ranchi violence: Two people dead

Two people lost their lives and many were injured on June 10 in Ranchi during the violence in the wake of the protests organised after the Friday prayers against the controversial comments by Nupur Sharma and the expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities. The protests that erupted not only in Ranchi but across many states and Union territories turned violent after the rioters started vandalising public property and setting vehicles on fire.

The state administration acted quickly to impose curfew and suspend internet services in Ranchi.

Multi-city protests after Friday prayers

Apart from Ranchi, demonstrations were held in Delhi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, among others. Protests were conducted outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her derogatory comment on Prophet Muhammad during a television debate.