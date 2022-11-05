Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Continues Tirade; Claims 'Agencies Used BJP Vehicles For Raids'

Under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in the illegal mining case, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continued his tirade against the central investigative agencies on Friday. Addressing a gathering, he accused officials of the ED, CBI and Income Tax department of using vehicles owned by BJP leaders to reach the raid site. Maintaining that the central agencies wanted to humiliate certain sections of society, he asserted that BJP had been voted out of power in Jharkhand as it betrayed the people during its tenure.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remarked, "This has never been seen before. ED, CBI, and I-T officers go to conduct raids in BJP's vehicle. They should be ashamed of themselves. And they teach us morality. They humiliate Adivasis, Dalits and backwards by sending a notice. They cannot digest the fact that an Adivasi youth is working for the poor of the state. They know that when Adivasi, Dalit and backward would become strong, what they would rule on."

"Because of this wound, you threw their double-engine government out in 2019. They had received blessings for 20 years. What happened? Betrayal, deceit, loot. You can try to scare truth and honesty for some time, but you cannot defeat it. We are ready to answer you," he added, targeting BJP.

झारखण्ड में IT विभाग का पदाधिकारी भाजपा की गाड़ी में छापा मारने जाता है। यह लोग अपना मुँह काला करके घूम रहे हैं और दूसरों को नैतिकता सीखा रहे हैं। शर्म आनी चाहिए इन्हें।

संवैधानिक संस्थाओं का चोला पहन कर यह लोग जनादेश को ठेंगा दिखा रहे हैं। ऐसी सामंतवादी लोगों को पहचान कर रखिये। pic.twitter.com/bb7EfRrbaP — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 4, 2022

Hemant Soren lashes out at BJP

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was asked to appear before the ED at 11 am on Thursday in connection with the illegal mining scam. The ED has already arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra in this case. It has also carried out multiple searches across the country in this case during the last few months. In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates- Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs.1000 crore. It also recorded the statement of a former JMM treasurer who claimed that Soren was "very close" to Prakash.

However, the JMM leader skipped the summons. Daring the ED to arrest him, Soren sought nearly three weeks' time to appear before the central agency. Speaking to the media, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya contended that Soren cannot honour the ED summons at least till November 23 due to prescheduled programmes. Moreover, he revealed that JMM is seeking legal opinion on this. As per reports, the central agency might issue the Jharkhand CM a fresh date for his appearance soon.