Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Meets Congress In-charge Avinash Pande Amid Political Crisis

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday met state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande to discuss strategy amid the political crisis in the state. The meeting that lasted for one hour took place at the state Guest House.

When asked about the delay in Governor Ramesh Bais' decision over the Chief Minister’s post, Soren said that “It is the Governor who can answer this better.”

When asked about the strategy meeting, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "This meeting was between Chief Minister and Congress state in-charge Avinash Pande. What they have discussed is not right to make public. But yes they have discussed about the state political situation and the cloud of uncertainty."

On Saturday, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held to deliberate on an approach for further course of action. Congress leader and Health Minister Banna Gupta had claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to destabilise the coalition government.

“A conspiracy was hatched to destabilize our state govt. Across the country, elected governmentsare being destabilised. Now, it has become a norm. Congress is firmly standing against it and there’s no crisis in government,” Gupta had said.

Ruling alliance says coalition 'standing strong'

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling coalition has 30 legislators of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 18 Congress MLAs, and one Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA. The ruling alliance has assured support to Soren and said that the government is "standing strong".

These developments come amidst speculation about Soren's possible disqualification as an Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for allegedly disregarding poll norms by extending himself a mining lease.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought Chief Minister's disqualification from Assembly accusing him of allegedly allocating a mining lease to himself while he holding the mining portfolio in 2021. In February. BJP had submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking disqualification of Hemant Soren under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People’s Act.

The Governor had forwarded BJP's complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Following this, the poll panel had issued a notice to Soren.

(With agency inputs)