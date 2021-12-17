Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Says Final Decision On MoS Ajay Mishra Will Be Taken By BJP

In a setback for Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that his behaviour had pained everyone. Reacting to the controversial incident where the MoS was seen losing his temper and hurling abuses at a journalist, Soren said that it was paining to watch. However, he further said that the decision on his continuing in the chair would have to be taken by the BJP.

Speaking to the media after the first day of the winter session of Jharkhand’s Assembly, Soren said, “The minister should be asked what is his morality. Even the Prime Minister should be asked in such a situation who should take the decision. Ministers are saying that the matter is ‘sub judice’, then they should also clarify if the suspension of the union minister for such behaviour should also be decided by a court or the government. His behaviour is well-known.”

Furthermore, Soren said that the ultimate decision would be of the BJP. “We all are pained by the behaviour of the minister. But ultimately a decision on his continuing in the chair would have to be taken by the BJP,” said Soren.

MoS Ajay Mishra attacks journalist

Earlier on Wednesday, a video of MoS Ajay Mishra surfaced where the minister was seen losing his temper and hurling abuses at a journalist after the latter asked about charges against his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3. In the video, the minister who was seen attending an event in his constituency here in north-central Uttar Pradesh could be heard calling media persons “thieves” who make “false allegations”. He said that the media was leading officials to arrest “innocent people.” The minister was also seen attempting to hit the journalist, however, was held back by people around him.

This came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people on Tuesday termed it as “a pre-planned conspiracy”. Earlier, the Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni and his son Ashish for the violence. Allegedly, four farmers and a local journalist among others were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister during a farmers’ protest.

Videos of a Mahindra Thar knocking down protesters from behind and running over them had circulated on social media. However, the minister and his son denied charges despite Ashish Mishra among others being booked for murder. Opposition leaders are currently demanding the dismissal of the minister for his role in the violence.

(With ANI inputs)

