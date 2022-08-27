Attacking BJP once again amid Election Commission's (EC's) recommendation to disqualify Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA, the JMM leader claimed that neither was he afraid nor would he give in to his opponent’s 'evil tactics'.

Blazing against the BJP, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday said that he belonged to a tribal community and BJP’s moves have never stopped their party’s paths and they have never been afraid by the congregation of traders.

Evoking Tribal sentiments in a public meeting in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, “Our ancestors have removed fear from our mind long ago. There is no place of fear and intimidation in the DNA of us Adivasis.”

यह आदिवासी का बेटा है। इनकी चाल से हमारा न कभी रास्ता रुका है, न हम लोग कभी इन लोगों से डरे हैं।

हमारे पूर्वजों ने बहुत पहले ही हमारे मन से डर-भय को निकाल दिया है। हम आदिवासियों के डीएनए में डर और भय के लिए कोई जगह ही नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/0PAks18iJF — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 26, 2022

The development comes after Election Commission on Thursday sent its recommendation to Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking Soren’s disqualification as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

'Political opponents misusing constitutional agencies': Hemant Soren

Even after facing disqualification as MLA, CM Hemant Soren on Friday attended a development fair organized in Latehar and the inauguration and foundation stone laying program of various schemes.

While speaking at the event, Soren further alleged that political opponents in the state are 'misusing the constitutional institutions.

In a public rally in Latehar on Friday, Soren said, "Our opponents are not able to meet us politically and now they are misusing the constitutional institutions. But we are not worried about it. We have been given this chair not by the opponents but by the people. Today's program was pre-determined for me. Let the opponents do this, my work for my people can never stop."

हमारे विरोधी राजनैतिक तौर पर हमसे सक नहीं पा रहे हैं तो संवैधानिक संस्थाओं का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं। लेकिन हमें इसकी चिंता नहीं है। हमें यह कुर्सी विरोधियों ने नहीं बल्कि जनता ने दी है।

आज का कार्यक्रम मेरा पहले से तय था। यह कुछ कर लें। मेरी जनता के लिए मेरा काम कभी नहीं रुक सकता। pic.twitter.com/dv6ke5Wx1a — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 26, 2022

As no conclusion came out of the meeting among Jharkhand's ruling coalition members that was held on Friday evening at the residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the third meeting of UPA MLAs has been called at 11 am today at Soren's residence again for the second consecutive day.

Hemant Soren accused for illegal mining case

The JMM executive president Soren served a notice by the Election Commission on May 2 for allegedly misusing his tenure as the Chief Minister and Minister of Industries in allotting a black stone mining lease over 0.88 acres of land in Ranchi's Angara block in September last year.

However, Soren in his response to EC argued that the mining lease was obtained in 2008 and was surrendered earlier this year without any mining activity being undertaken.

Meanwhile, BJP, the petitioner in the case, sought Soren’s disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts. The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC. The coalition partners on Thursday claimed that there was no threat to the government. The JMM too exuded confidence that Soren will remain as the chief minister till 2024. The party also said it will move to the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.

It is pertinent to mention that the ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The JMM, as the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.