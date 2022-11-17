Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Appear Before ED Today In Link With Illegal Mining Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren will today appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) where he will be questioned in connection with the money laundering case linked to an illegal mining case. Jharkhand CM skipped his last summon and sought nearly three weeks' time to appear before the central agency.

The JMM leader will visit ED's zonal office in Ranchi at around 11.30 am today. As per sources, four officials have arrived in Ranchi and prepared a questionnaire of around 200 questions for the Jharkhand CM in link to the Rs 1000 crore illegal mining scam in the state.

It is pertinent to mention that a UPA legislators meeting was held on Wednesday at CM Soren's residence in order to discuss the next course of action and strategy. It is being said that when the Chief Minister will be accompanied by his workers as he will arrive at ED's office.

Hemant Soren skips ED's summon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after coming under the scanner of the ED in connection with the illegal mining scam was asked to appear before the central investigation agency on November 3. However, he skipped the summon and sought three weeks of time to appear before the central agency. However, the ED issued a fresh summons to Soren and asked him to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17.

Notably, the ED has already arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra case and has carried out multiple searches across the country in connection with the case during the last few months. In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates, Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The central agency alleged, "PMLA investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices."

Soren accused BJP of levelling fake charges against him to end his political career by putting him behind the bars in connection with the illegal mining scam. Earlier, he said that after facing defeat in elections four times, the Centre is using government agencies in the wrong way. "This is their frustration. Every single voter of Jharkhand will give a reply to the opposition".