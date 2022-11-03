Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Skip ED Summons; To Visit Raipur For Prescheduled Event

Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 at 11 am in connection with the illegal mining scam, the Jharkhand CM is set to skip the summons on Thursday, and will visit Raipur instead to attend a prescheduled programme, said sources.

The ED has arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra in the case and has also carried out several searches across the country in connection with the same over the last few months. Mishra and his associates, Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs.1000 crore, in the 162-page chargesheet filed by the ED.

The central probe agency stated, "PMLA Investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand, controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices."

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to skip ED summons

The ED had also seized a sealed envelope containing a passbook and two cheque books with account in the name of the Jharkhand Chief Minister, from Mishra's residence. CM Soren is also under ED lens for allegedly misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021.

In the month of July, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's alleged political representative Pankaj Mishra was arrested by the ED in the illegal mining case. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, days after the ED conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand like Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa resulting in the seizure of Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash. Five stone crushers were also being illegally operated from the site and five illegal firearm cartridges were seized.