Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Minister Dares Centre To Impose Presidential Rule In State

Amid the political unrest in Jharkhand, Congress leader & state health minister Banna Gupta dared the BJP-led Centre to impose Presidential rule in the state.

Jharkhand

Amid the political unrest in Jharkhand, Congress leader and state health minister Banna Gupta on Sunday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government to impose Presidential rule in the state.

Addressing a press conference over the Election Commission's (EC's) report to disqualify Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as MLA, state's health minister Banna Gupta said, "It is a preplanned conspiracy to destabilise the Jharkhand government. We want to know from the Governor that if the Election Commission has sent something, then it should be made public. ED has raided for months but nothing was found."

Adding further he said, "We have a full majority. If BJP has the courage, then impose Article 365 and dislodge the state government. Otherwise, it should not talk rubbish. The people of the state are now disturbed by all of this. The entire system has been stalled." 

It is significant to mention that Article 365 of the Indian Constitution imposes Presidential rule on a state which fails to comply with the directions given by the union government.

'They are misusing constitutional institutions': JMM

At the same press conference, the ruling JMM vice president and Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren alleged that a political environment has been created in the name of Representation of the People’s Act to cancel the membership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the House. 

"The letter from EC is already with the Governor but he is not making a statement over it. It is nothing but to harass the people of the state that elected a popular government. They are misusing constitutional institutions," JMM V-P said. 

Referring to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and current CBI raids on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, he added, "A similar thing happened to other parts of the country. the latest example is Delhi and before that Maharashtra. Our alliance is very strong."

CM Soren accused of illegal mining case 

Political unrest broke out when reports erupted of CM Soren's possible disqualification as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for allegedly disregarding poll norms by extending himself a mining lease. 

Notably, the Opposition BJP has sought Chief Minister's disqualification from Assembly accusing him of allegedly allocating a mining lease to himself while he holding the mining portfolio in 2021. In February. BJP had submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking disqualification of Hemant Soren under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People’s Act. Accordingly, the Governor forwarded BJP's complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Following this, the poll panel issued a notice to Soren.

(With inputs from ANI)

