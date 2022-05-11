After the arrest of Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal in a money-laundering scam, CM Hemant Soren issued his first response on Wednesday, affirming that his government will take necessary legal action in the case. Speaking to reporters, Soren rebuked BJP's allegations that he had 'links' to the scam and asserted that Pooja Singhal had been given a 'clean chit' under the saffron party's tenure. Turning the tables onto BJP, the CM called for an investigation into the 20 year-tenure of the BJP government in Jharkhand.

"The things that have surfaced from the news, action (in the matter) is certain. Whatever legal action needs to be taken, the state government will. In the matter of the BJP linking me to the scam, it's like 'Chor Machaye Shor'. The last 20 years should be investigated in which the BJP ran its government. Everything is being looked into. The arrest has happened under our government, in whose time Pooja Singhal got a clean chit?" questioned Hemant Soren.

"You do wrong things, you give clean chit. If action had been taken in time, then this condition of the state would not have happened today. They see all these things now that they are not in power. BJP should question what happened during the tenure of its own government. Maybe the state would not have reached here if they had acted on the matter. BJP knows very well how to lie, they need to look in the mirror. In the last 2.5 years of our government, everyone has seen our work," he added.

IAS officer Pooja Singhal arrested by ED

Jharkhand's Mining Secretary, IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested on Wednesday in a money laundering case after 7 hours of interrogation. She was also quizzed the day before as well, for over 9 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a 5-year-old case, which pertains to the alleged diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds worth Rs 18.6 crore.

On May 6, the ED raided properties linked to Singhal and her family members in connection with the case. On the said date, the IAS' Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar's residence was also raided. In the raid, over Rs 19.31 crore of cash was recovered. A few incriminating documents were seized as well. A day after the recovery, on May 7, Kumar, who used to work for Singhal's husband Abhishek Jha, was arrested and sent to five days of ED custody.