Jharkhand CM Slams BJP For 'spreading Lies'; Accuses Centre Of 'step-motherly' Approach

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday hit out at the opposition in the state and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was actively trying to topple his government. The CM accused the BJP of using social media and news media channels to ‘spread lies’. Accusing the BJP of not developing the state during its 14 years of rule, he said that the opposition was trying to destabilise his government, which he would not tolerate.

CM Hemant Soren made a 1.5-hour-long speech in the assembly amid ruckus by BJP members, during which he lashed out at the BJP for attempts to topple his government. Launching an attack on the opposition party as well as the Centre, Soren alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied to an international media outlet regarding Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

He said that the PM claimed that states benefited from the programme without any expenditure whereas, in reality, states bear 40% of expenses of the scheme.

Slamming BJP in his state, Soren claimed that the party failed to make any development in Jharkhand during its 14 years of rule. He accused the Centre of treating the state with a ‘step-motherly’ approach. Furthermore, Soren claimed that BJP's pride after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections will soon be punctured.

Jharkhand CM accuses BJP of 'false propaganda'

CM Soren further accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government and creating "false propaganda" such as mining loot. He said that revenue from mining has crossed Rs 6,059 crore even before the close of the fiscal, whereas it earlier hovered between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 6,000 crore.

Soren said that tireless efforts by the state have forced big names like Coal India to provide work contracts of up to Rs 1 crore to displaced people. He also added that land acquisition for coal mining will henceforth be done under the Land Acquisition Rule 2013 and not the Coal Bearing Act.

The Jharkhand CM also slammed the recently released 'The Kashmir Files' movie and said that the BJP was using movies like that to divide society. The comment was strongly opposed by the BJP members in the Assembly. Furthermore, Soren concluded his speech with announcements regarding the progress made towards selection under the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, providing free electricity for people consuming under 100 units etc.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI