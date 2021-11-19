Jharkhand CM Soren Not Satisfied With Farm Laws' Repeal; Wants Agriculture Min To Resign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unexpected announcement of the repeal of the farm laws on Friday has drawn varied reactions from across the political spectrum. In light of this, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked the central government to compensate the protesting farmers with Rs 10 lakh each and Rs 5 crore to the kin of those who died during the protests.

While terming the repeal as a ‘proof of democracy’, the Jharkhand CM further extended his demand seeking the dismissal of the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from his post. In a series of tweets, he expressed his demands, while accusing the BJP of making a political move and ‘trying to portray PM Modi as a friend of the farmers.’

"This morning, the Honorable Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, announced the withdrawal of the Black farm laws. This is a laughable announcement. Now the entire BJP is engaged in this campaign that the Prime Minister should be seen as a friend of the farmers! It has been proved that democracy is alive in the country even today," he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

आज सुबह-सुबह देश के माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने काले कृषि क़ानून को वापस लेने की घोषणा की। यह बहुत ही हास्यास्पद घोषणा है। अब पूरी भाजपा इस प्रचार में लगी है कि प्रधानमंत्री जी किसानों के हितैषी दिखें!

यह बात साबित हुई है कि देश में आज भी लोकतंत्र जींदा है।(1) — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 19, 2021

Exhorting his demands after the announcement of withdrawal of the farmer laws, the JMM President wrote, "We demand that the Prime Minister should immediately give compensation of Rs 5 crore to the farmers killed in this movement and give them martyr status. Give jobs to the family members of the deceased farmers. The FIRs against them, the cases are pending in the court, they should be withdrawn immediately," said Soren in a Tweet. (roughly translated from Hindi)

हम माँग करते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री जी तत्काल इस आंदोलन में मारे गए किसानों को 5-5 करोड़ रुपए मुआवज़ा दें और उन्हें शहीद का दर्जा दें। मारे गए किसानों के परिवार के सदस्य को नौकरी दें। उनके ऊपर जो FIR हुए हैं, न्यायालय में मामले लम्बित हैं, उन्हें अविलंब वापस ले। (2) — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 19, 2021

In another Tweet, Soren further said, "And for so long the farmers who were on the roads, who left their homes and were on the road with children, give 10 lakh rupees each to all the farmers of the country as compensation for the crop. Also, the Union Agriculture Minister should resign immediately.

और इतने वक्त तक किसान जो सड़कों पर थे, जो घर-बार छोड़कर बाल-बच्चों के साथ सड़क पर थे, उन देश के सभी किसानों को फसल की क्षतिपूर्ति के लिए 10-10 लाख रुपए दें।

साथ ही अविलंब केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री को इस्तीफ़ा दे देना चाहिए। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 19, 2021

While some politicians hailed PM Modi for repealing the contentious laws, many opposition leaders along with Soren have called it a political gimmick ahead of the upcoming assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday that the three Central agriculture legislation would be repealed. Since the government's three agricultural regulations were passed by the Centre in 2020, farmers have been resisting them. The centre will repeal the farm laws in the upcoming winter session in the parliament.

