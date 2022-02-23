Jharkhand Coalition Govt In Trouble? Minister Says 'CM Hemant Soren Wants End Of Congress'

In signs of trouble for the Jharkhand government, Health Minister Banna Gupta accused CM Hemant Soren of trying to finish the Congress party in the state. Addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) of Congress in Madhuban on Tuesday, Gupta asserted that there was no point in being a part of the state government if JMM is targeting the vote base of Congress. Urging his colleagues to abide by the party's ideology and principles, he threatened to resign if he is compelled to compromise with the national language.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remarked, "Today, everyone is sad that our position in the coalition, that we are running, has become like the song 'Jab manjhi hi naav dubaaye, usse kaun bachaye' (if the boatman himself sinks the boat, then who will save it). If the Chief Minister wants our party to go towards extinction and our voters shift to (JMM), there is no purpose for such a government. We will survive only if our party survives."

He added, "Even I feel nice that we are roaming around as Ministers. Who will feel bad? But how did we become Ministers and how did we garner every single vote? We got one lakh votes in a city like Jamshedpur. That's why we have to decide our ideology and principles should never become weak. We cannot compromise with the national language. The day we have to compromise with the national language and Mother India, I will tender my resignation on the same day."

We're running a coalition govt & our position is like in song 'Jab manjhi hi boat dubaaye, usse kaun bachaye,' if CM only wants our party (Congress) to go towards its end, there's no justification. If our party survives, then only we can: Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta pic.twitter.com/crhnGdc9FT — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Political scenario in Jharkhand

The 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election was conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16, and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17%. The BJP-AJSU alliance was seeking re-election after winning 42 out of 81 seats in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections. However, the opposition alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal secured 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark in the Jharkhand Assembly with a combined vote share of 35.35%.

On the other hand, the incumbent BJP won from only 25 constituencies with a vote share of 33.37%. In the eventuality that BJP and AJSU contested the elections together, the JMM-led alliance would have lost 13 seats. In such a scenario, the BJP-led alliance could have secured 40 seats in contrast to the Congress-JMM-RJD tie-up's tally of 34 seats. This could have paved the way for the former to form the government with the support of MLAs from smaller parties.