Jharkhand Cong Chief Meets Top Brass In Delhi; Says 'will Demand 12th Berth In Cabinet'

Amid the speculation of reshuffle in the Jharkhand cabinet, the state Congress president and Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said the party will demand for 12th berth in the cabinet, which is vacant since the formation of the government. This latest development comes after JMM, which is the largest party in the Jharkhand government in coalition with Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had a few days ago, expressed that JMM will have the 12th seat following the coalition formula.

Jharkhand Cong chief demands 12th berth in cabinet

Rameshwar Oraon said, "We will demand the remaining berth in the cabinet but it is prerogative of Chief Minister to do that as per the constitution. This time neither I, nor the Chief Minister has come to Delhi for the 12th Minister."

Speculations regarding the change in the Congress quota ministers of the Jharkhand government got fuelled when Oraon and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren flew to Delhi four days back.

However, as of now, the Jharkhand Congress chief has cleared the air that he has come for a personal visit and met the senior Congress leaders out of courtesy. "I met party's senior leaders as I have good relations with them. It was a courtesy meeting. If there is an agenda for the meeting, we will tell. If changing anyone makes the party strong then High Command can do it. I think there won't be any change," he said.

Currently, Congress has four ministers in Jharkhand Cabinet in a coalition with JMM and RJD. JMM has six including CM while RJD shares one Ministerial berth.

(Image: ANI)