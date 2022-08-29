Jharkhand: Cong Chief Says 'no Talk On Govt Crisis' In Meeting; Claims Guv Delaying Stand

A political flux has been triggered in Jharkhand since last week following the reported observations of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify the state's chief minister Hemant Soren as an MLA in connection with the office of profit case related to illegal mining.

Responding to the controversy, Congress State President Rajesh Thakur claimed that the Governor is delaying in making his position clear on the matter and further said he will ask him to come to a conclusion soon. Thakur also said the state's political crisis wasn't a topic of discussion in the Congress legislative meeting on Saturday, August 27.

Thakur earlier had avoided commenting on the meeting between the Congress in-charge Avinash Pande and Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, which was held on August 28.

'Will request Governor to make his decision public': Congress state president

Commenting on the meeting of the Congress legislative party (CLP) on Saturday night, Thakur told ANI, "MLAs, ministers, workers met & kept their viewpoints in yesterday's meeting. No talk on the government's crisis was held. There is no problem anywhere. There is a delay from Governor, will request him to make decisions public without delay."

The CLP also met on August 28 with all the party MLAs and ministers participating. The party in-charge Avinash Gupta said, "All MLAs & ministers have only gathered to discuss the political activities that have gone down in the past few days. We're here to discuss the matter & reach some conclusion on it."

'Conspiracy hatched': Congress leader Banna Gupta

Post the CLP on August 27, Congress leader and minister Banna Gupta alleged a deliberate attempt to destabilise the state government and cried a conspiracy, "A conspiracy was hatched to destabilize our state govt. Across country, elected govts are being destabilised. Now, it has become a norm. Congress is firmly standing against it & there's no crisis in government."