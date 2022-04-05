Jharkhand Congress Chief Clarifies New Delhi Meeting; 'will Help Rahul Gandhi Become PM'

Amidst rumours of a possible rift with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress' Jharkhand unit on Tuesday clarified that the meeting in New Delhi was called to speed up the 'Sangathan Sashaktikaran Abhiyan,' to ensure the party's return in the next assembly elections. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur underlined that the party's goal was to contest and win 14 seats and help ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister.

"This meeting was called by our in-charge Avinash Pandey to speed up 'Sangathan Sashaktikaran Abhiyan'. I think this was a successful meeting as everyone called at the meeting has a stronghold in Jharkhand & an organisational experience," said Rajesh Thakur.

"If we honestly follow the discussions held in the meeting and the tasks assigned, what we want in Jharkhand - contest & win 14 seats - and help Rahul Gandhi become the PM will become possible," he added.

Rift in Congress-JMM alliance?

Hinting at a possible rift between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress, the grand old party summoned all its state leaders to New Delhi for a meeting. The Jharkhand Congress chief on Monday informed that 4 ministers in the Jharkhand cabinet, all former state presidents and presidents of some wings had been summoned by the party high command to the national capital. The meeting was conducted at the party headquarters on Tuesday, April 5.

"Jharkhand Congress leaders have been called to Delhi for a meeting on April 5. State Congress president, 4 ministers in Jharkhand government from Congress quota, all former state presidents and presidents of some wings will attend; meeting likely at party HQ," Rajesh Thakur told news agency ANI.

According to sources, the meeting was taking place over an alleged tussle with respect to the JMM-Congress alliance's Common Minimum Programme (CMP). Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reportedly refused to respond to Congress' draft proposal on the CMP and the formation of a coordination committee, which was sent on March 7, which riled up the grand old party's MLAs.

In 2019, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed the government in the state with 47 seats. In the 81-member assembly, JMM has 30 MLAs, Congress has 18, and the RJD 1.