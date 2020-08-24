Amid Turmoil In Party, Jharkhand Congress Chief Requests Sonia Gandhi Not To Resign

Amid the turmoil in Congress over leadership, Jharkhand Congress President Dr Rameshwar Oraon has written to Sonia Gandhi requesting not to resign from the post of the President of the party. This comes after Sonia Gandhi, in the virtual meeting, asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new President. Sources had revealed that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief"

Furthermore, sources have also reported that Sonia aides like - Kamal Nath, Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, KC Venugopal have backed Sonia to continue chief, but other leaders like - Ahmed Patel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Salman Khurshid and most state-level chiefs have called for Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress chief - with Ahmed Patel officially proposing it in the meeting.

Rahul Vs dissenters in CWC

While most Congress 52 senior members attending the meeting insisted that Sonia Gandhi continue as interim-chief till Rahul Gandhi agrees to take over, both the Gandhis have allegedly refused - Sonia Gandhi has insisted on stepping down while Rahul Gandhi has reportedly remained mum on the issue. Apart from leadership woes, all-out war between some of the signatories - Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal and the Wayanad MP. Rahul Gandhi allegedly said that the dissenters were 'in cahoots with the BJP', which prompted Sibal to lash out and Azad to reportedly offer to resign. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has clarified that no such statement was made by Gandhi.

The former Congress chief allegedly feels that party members should have discussed the issues in the CWC and not to the media. His camp feels that the party was betrayed by the senior Congress leaders who wrote the dissenting letter which has 23 signatories and over 300 Congress supporters. Sources report that the 'Sonia Vs Rahul' battle is being perpetuated by Congress, while the actual issue is to elect a 'non-Gandhi' chief or not, as pointed out by the dissenting leaders in the CWC meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

