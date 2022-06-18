Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari Warns Of 'bloodshed' Over Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

In a shocking development, a Jharkhand Congress leader warned of bloodshed across the country if the Centre does not roll back the Agnipath recruitment programme. Congress MLA Irfan Ansari claimed that the country will be covered in blood and the new military recruitment programme will not be allowed to begin.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme, Ansari stated that no employment was provided by the government in the last eight years.

"Prime Minister has not provided any jobs in the last eight years...But today you are going to sell the country's Army. There is anger among the youth of the country today, they are protesting on the streets, so we will at any cost will not let the Agnipath scheme happen. The country will be covered in blood but we will not allow Agnipath to happen," the Congress MLA said.

Congress calls Agnipath Scheme 'directionless'

As protests against the Agnipath scheme intensified, Congress, in a statement on Saturday, called the recruitment programme 'directionless'. The grand old party also pointed out that despite being vacancies in three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force - there was no recruitment in the last three years.

"We are saddened that the Central government, turning a deaf ear to your voices, has now brought in a new recruitment scheme, which in all aspects is directionless. With you, many veterans of the forces as well as Defence experts have raised questions about this new scheme," the party said.

"The Congress party is standing in solidarity with you and is promising to support you in this fight to get the scheme rolled back, as well as get all your rights. Like true nationalists, we, with all truthfulness, non-violence, patience and peace, will raise your voice before the government. We also urge you to put forth your rightful demands with peacefulness and non-violent protests," the statement released by the party read.

Agnipath scheme

On Tuesday, the Centre revealed the Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force on a four-year contractual term, after which up to 25% of the youths will be retained. Under the scheme, young people between 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into three services. The upper age has been raised to 23 years for 2022 recruitment.

The Centre has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of services will have plenty of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.