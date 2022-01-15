Jharkhand Congress MLA Promises To Construct Roads Smoother Than Kangana Ranaut's Cheeks

There's no denying the fact that politicians can go to any extent when it comes to attracting the attention of people who could become potential voters someday or the other. Proving the statement right, a Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Dr Irfan Ansari, sparked a new controversy after he promised to build roads in Jamtara that would be smoother than the cheeks of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

In a self-made video, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari is heard saying, "There are 14 important roads in Jamtara. I promise you that I will construct them that will be smoother than the cheeks of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, and the roads will be used by children from the tribal community and the state's youth." The construction of these roads will begin very soon, he added.

Jharkhand Congress MLA comments on Kangana Ranaut's cheeks | WATCH

#WATCH | Jharkhand: I assure you that roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut"; construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon..: Dr Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA, Jamtara



(Source: Self-made video dated January 14) pic.twitter.com/MRpMYF5inW — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Jharkhand: Jamtara MLA claimed prolonged mask use should be avoided

However, this is not the first time Ansari has made such bizarre claims. Recently, when he was asked why he was not wearing a mask at a program, he said, "Masks should not be worn for long. "As an MBBS doctor, I am saying that prolonged mask use should be avoided." He further said, "that there is no need to be concerned about the Omicron variant." He stated that one should wear a mask only in public places and claimed that COVID symptoms during this third wave of COVID would go away in five to six days maximum. However, Ansari's latest remark is being condemned by opposition leaders and his party members.

Other politicians who compared roads to Bollywood actors' cheeks

Politicians comparing roads with female actors' skin and cheeks is a very common practice among many. Recently, Minister in Maharashtra Cabinet and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil attracted massive criticism for comparing the smoothness of roads in his Assembly constituency to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's cheeks. However, he later apologised for his comments.

Earlier, a video went viral in which Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was heard comparing the state’s roads to actor Katrina Kaif’s cheeks. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav also made a similar remark when his party was ruling the state.

Image: ANI, Instagram/@Kangana Ranaut