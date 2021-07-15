Jharkhand: Cong MLAs Raise Grievances Seek Meeting With Rajesh Thakur, Other State Leaders

Congress MLAs have complained to the state party leadership regarding "non-cooperation by the administration" in their constituencies. Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand Congress working president, assured them that the grievances will be addressed. The MLAs have also pointed out that the ministers do not properly address the issues and problems raised by them. The MLAs have demanded a meeting with the senior leaders.

Government open to fixing its problems

Reacting to the grievances, Thakur said, "We will allow them to raise their voice even if it is against the government. Their problems will be addressed in an appropriate manner." After promising to listen to the concern and even considering their demands, he revealed, "They complain to me and the state president Dr Rameshwar Oraon. I am sure they will raise these issues before the state in charge too. Certainly, in-depth discussion on their concerns will be done."

Thakur said that the MLAs must prioritise people's problems over the internal issues and said a meeting will be arranged with the party leader RPN Singh, as he is in charge of the state. He further said, "If anything happens, they will obviously complain to the state chief Rameshwar Oraon or they may even complain to the concerned ministers. Their concerns have always been addressed."

Cracks appearing within the coalition government

Recently, Congress MLAs Deepika Pandey Singh, Mamta Devi and Purnima Neeraj Singh put forward their grievances to Congress Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam. After meeting with the leader, Deepika Pandey Singh said, "One-and-a-half years of our tenure has already passed. There should be a common minimum programme in the coalition government so that everything can be monitored and coordinated properly. We are accountable towards our people and we have to go back to our areas. We are regularly raising issues that we feel necessary. After the second wave of COVID-19, people have lost their patience and they need an answer from us. We met today to discuss all these things.” Alamgir Alam confirmed that he has promised the leaders that their grievances will be presented to the Chief Minister and a suitable decision will be made.